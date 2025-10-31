Quinshon Judkins Shares His Vision For His Browns Legacy

The Cleveland Browns’ record might not be what they were hoping for coming into the year, but all hope might not be lost for the future.

Several of their 2025 NFL Draft selections are proving to be fruitful, which could be an indication of future success if they continue on their current trajectory.

One of those players is Quinshon Judkins, who has lit the NFL world ablaze with his impressive running abilities.

He is currently suffering from an injury, but he’s not expected to be out long, and could be back right after the bye if everything goes according to plan.

Fans are already excited about what they’ve seen from Judkins thus far, and in a recent interview with Jordan Schultz, Judkins was clear about the legacy he wants to leave in Cleveland.

“I think in my career, just giving the city everything that I have, man, you know, laying it all on the field. When you go out there, that’s my mindset, you know, just not having any regrets, playing for the guy that’s next to me, beside me, and then preparing the right way. So when it’s all said and done, I gave it everything I had to the game,” Judkins said.

Judkins isn’t from Ohio originally, but he did play for Ohio State in his final collegiate season, so he seems to feel a certain kinship with the state already.

It appears that he’s locked in and ready to make a massive impact on this organization, both this season and for the foreseeable future, hopefully giving this team some stability at the running back position.

While it remains to be seen what their quarterback situation will look like moving forward, the Browns can at least be assured that Judkins doesn’t want to go anywhere, ready to run through a wall for this organization.

