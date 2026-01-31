Hanford Dixon Raises Big Question About Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns are set to undergo a lot of change this offseason, which started with the hiring of new head coach Todd Monken, who beat out Jim Schwartz and Nathan Scheelhaase to become Kevin Stefanski’s successor. General manager Andrew Berry isn’t going anywhere, and now that the coaching situation is set, Berry and his constituents can start shifting their focus toward the upcoming draft.

With two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, it’s pivotal that the Browns follow up their stellar 2025 class with another strong class to further add to what is now an intriguing foundation of young talent. While there’s no denying how great Berry’s 2025 draft was, team legend Hanford Dixon would like to see more.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, Dixon spoke about Berry and the praise he got for the ’25 draft. He acknowledged that it was a great draft, but he doesn’t believe that’s enough by itself to save his job.

“I know we’re giving [Andrew Berry] a lot of praise for this past draft. He did some homework with that. Before that, can we jump up and down and praise him for what he’s done?” Dixon said.

"Before that, can we jump up and down and praise him for what he's done?" #DawgPound@HanfordDixon29 is curious if ONE good draft class saved Andrew Berry's job. pic.twitter.com/Bhji7VFPoY — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) January 30, 2026

He does raise a point that it’s important not to get blinded by recency bias, and he could undo all the goodwill he built with that ’25 class if he blows the 2026 draft. This franchise doesn’t have enough breathing room to stomach a subpar draft class, especially considering the fact that it is in a difficult cap situation and has to give Deshaun Watson $80 million this year.

Berry could have easily been fired by now if the ’25 class didn’t look so good, and it’s still possible he could be on the hot seat if this team doesn’t show some improvement in 2026. As good as the class was, the quarterback situation is trending toward being wildly uncertain for yet another year, which remains the biggest issue in the organization.

This isn’t exactly the time to start discussing Berry’s job status, as it’s clear at this point in the football calendar that he isn’t going anywhere. So many problems within this organization are beyond his control, and the only thing he should be focused on right now is replicating the success he had with last year’s draft class.

