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Hanford Dixon Raises Question To Browns Fans About Joel Bitonio

Brandon Marcus
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Hanford Dixon Raises Question To Browns Fans About Joel Bitonio
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The NFL offseason goes on, and the Cleveland Browns still have no clue about what’s next for Joel Bitonio. The offensive guard was given extra time to decide his next steps, but he hasn’t come forward with his plans.

Speaking on The Top Dawgs Show, Hanford Dixon raised an important question for fans. He asked how people would feel if Bitonio retired or chose to play for a different team.

Those are two scenarios people have been thinking about a lot lately.

“I have a quick question. I want to get back to Joel Bitonio. I want to ask: How do you feel about him if he retired or if he goes to another team?” Dixon said.

The new league year has arrived, but no Bitonio news came with it. The Browns previously agreed to give him more time to make a choice about his contract, pushing back the date that his contract would void.

When the offseason started, a lot of people thought Bitonio would retire. Many others figured he’d come back for at least one more season with the Browns.  That might still happen, but there is also the prospect of him signing with another team. It likely wouldn’t be for a major sum or probably not for a long time, but it’s not impossible.

Meanwhile, the Browns have been making moves as if they don’t expect Bitonio’s return. Several of their offseason signings were for players who could fill the voids left by Bitionio. They would like to see him return to Cleveland, but they obviously can’t count on that.

With the void date gone and no news from Bitonio, the possibility of him leaving Cleveland is higher. It may be via retirement or moving to another team, but he could be saying goodbye to the Browns. If he were to retire, he’d be cemented as a Cleveland legend.

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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

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