Insider Has Unfortunate Prediction About Joel Bitonio’s Future

The Cleveland Browns are putting together their plans for next season and beyond, which means they are currently waiting for one of their most beloved players to make a huge decision. The Browns could be losing guard Joel Bitonio, who is weighing his options and figuring out if he wants to retire, move to another team, or stick around in Cleveland.

The team recently agreed to an extended timetable for this decision, but it will be coming soon. Zac Jackson of The Athletic is predicting what Bitonio will do next.

According to him, there is a very good chance that he will say goodbye to playing in the NFL entirely.

“I think Bitonio will choose to retire (75 percent) or play elsewhere (25 percent), but that’s just my gut feeling. He seemed to waver in early 2025 while deciding his football future, so it’s entirely possible he’s still deciding and may want to return to the Browns,” Jackson wrote.

During his years with the Browns, Bitonio has made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams. He has had a very successful and impressive career, but he is surely nearing the end of it. At 34 years old, time is catching up with him. Even if he elects to stick with the Browns or move to another team, he won’t be with them for long.

The Browns cherish Bitonio, and they are trying to give him the respect he deserves. That is why they recently allowed him to push his decision to March. But they will soon need an answer, or else it’ll cost them in multiple ways.

If Bitonio is leaving, the Browns will need to get to work to find someone to replace him. Their offensive line is a huge issue, and the lack of Bitonio, even at his older age, would be a blow.

