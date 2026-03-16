Details Emerge About Tytus Howard’s Contract Extension

Rather than wait for the beginning of NFL free agency, the Cleveland Browns started rebuilding their offensive line by acquiring Tytus Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans. Then, they quickly gave him some new money in the form of a contract extension.

The versatile 29-year-old lineman received a three-year, $63 million extension from the Browns, which could keep him with the team through the 2029 season. Cleveland then went out and spent even more money on free agents Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston is now providing the details on Howard’s contract extension, which included an $18.45 million signing bonus.

“Tytus Howard Browns deal (two-year extension) has $18.45M signing bonus, $22.5M APY with $63M cash total, $35.5M gtd, $34.5M fully gtd. Salaries: $1.3M, $1.345M, $1.39M. Option bonus $18.405M. 2028, 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032 voidable years,” Wilson posted on X.

Tytus Howard #Browns deal (two year extension) has $18.45M signing bonus, $22.5M APY with $63M cash total, $35.5M gtd, $34.5M fully gtd

Salaries: $1.3M, $1.345M, $1.39M

Option bonus $18.405M

2028, 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032 voidable years — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2026

Cleveland also spent a great deal of money to add Johnson, giving the Los Angeles Chargers guard a three-year deal worth almost $50 million, and Jenkins, a center who was released by the Green Bay Packers and received a two-year contract worth $24 million. They also re-signed Teven Jenkins, as they needed to almost fully restock their offensive line.

The Browns were set to lose all five of their most used starters from last season, as Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Cam Robinson, and Jack Conklin all became free agents. There was some thought that the Browns might re-sign Bitonio, but he was also considering retirement, and his future plans haven’t been determined yet.

That is why the Browns set their sights on Howard, who is likely to play right tackle for Cleveland but also has experience manning both guard spots. Jenkins also gives the Browns some maneuverability, as he was a Pro Bowl guard before moving to center last season.

Tackle Dawand Jones is Cleveland’s lone returning starter from Week 1 of last season, and he could hold on to that job after he recovers from his latest season-ending injury. The Browns are very likely to complete their offensive line in the 2026 NFL Draft, possibly with either the No. 6 or No. 24 overall pick.

That would keep most of their linemen under contract for the next few seasons, which would allow them to build the necessary chemistry, as their former group of linemen had done in the past.

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Browns QB Facing Uncertain Future