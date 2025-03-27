Browns Nation

Friday, March 28, 2025
Hanford Dixon Reveals What Needs To Change For Browns In 2025

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Rain falls at Cleveland Browns Stadium during a weather delay prior to a preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 NFL season with high hopes and expectations.

They had just made the playoffs with Joe Flacco at quarterback, so one could only expect them to be better.

That wasn’t the case, and while Deshaun Watson had a lot to do with that, he wasn’t the only issue with the team.

Not many people would’ve survived a three-win season, not even after getting contract extensions.

Notably, that’s why team legend Hanford Dixon believes it’s time for Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski to step up.

“I wanna see this football team compete in the AFC North,” Dixon said.

In the latest edition of his show, he urged the team to make a big move and a splash.

He said that Berry and Stefanski know that another losing season will most likely lead to them being fired, even if they still have several years left in their contract.

Truth be told, it’s hard to blame Stefanski for the current state of affairs.

He’s done a lot with a little, and we’re talking about a two-time NFL Coach of the Year.

Berry, on the other hand, might not get the benefit of the doubt.

His track record in the NFL Draft is very bad, and while he wasn’t the only one who approved the Deshaun Watson trade, this still happened on his watch.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation