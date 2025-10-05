Hanford Dixon Says 1 Browns Unit Has Been ‘Terrible’

The Cleveland Browns’ offense has left much to be desired through four weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

The Browns had some optimism that things would be better from a scoring perspective with Joe Flacco back under center, but the veteran largely struggled.

Flacco’s poor play prompted them to elevate Dillon Gabriel into the starting role for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

While Gabriel represents more upside at the position, the passing game as a whole needs an uplift, as the current options aren’t getting it done.

The wide receiver room has largely been a disappointment, while the tight end group hasn’t fared much better despite seeing flashes from Harold Fannin Jr.

Hanford Dixon had no problem calling out the wide receiver group in particular.

“I mean, receivers have just been terrible,” Dixon said.

Are the wide receivers the problem, or was it Joe Flacco? #DawgPound "I mean, receivers have just been terrible." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @pureavNEO https://t.co/KG7ZxX78UE pic.twitter.com/GrfMxWEgoV — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) October 4, 2025

Dixon explains that Jerry Jeudy started the game off against the Detroit Lions well with three catches, but didn’t have another reception the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Cedric Tillman was forced out of the game due to a hamstring injury, leaving the wideout group with even fewer viable options.

Dixon also notes that David Njoku is not producing, leaving Stefanski with his top-three options that have yet to come out and show they are worthy of being the alpha in the offense.

It doesn’t seem like Gabriel is set up for success, especially this coming Sunday when he has to go up against a Vikings defense that loves to blitz and get after the quarterback.

It could be another long day for Stefanski and company unless the passing game finally gets going.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Says It's Time For Browns To Face Tough Reality