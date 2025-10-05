Bruce Drennan Says It’s Time For Browns To Face Tough Reality

The Cleveland Browns have another tough NFC North matchup on the agenda for Sunday, when they will head overseas to take on the Minnesota Vikings in an effort to avoid dropping to 1-4.

The Browns are coming off a tough whooping at the hands of the Detroit Lions last week and have restored some faith by making the long-awaited switch to rookie Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, but despite the optimism surrounding the new QB, Bruce Drennan still believes it’s time for the team to face a tough reality.

During a recent episode of Bonus Time, Drennan said he is excited to see what Gabriel is capable of, but still feels that the team isn’t going anywhere this season and that it’s time everyone realizes it.

“Kevin Stefanski is on the hot seat. It’s time to face the reality that this team is going nowhere. It’s time to look for the future. It’s time to see what we’ve got, not only with Gabriel, but with (Shedeur) Sanders as well,” Drennan said.

"It's time to face the reality that this team is going NOWHERE." Bruce says Kevin Stefanski is on the hot seat and is excited to see Dillon Gabriel this week. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/rf8MSKm60E — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) October 4, 2025

It was obvious how difficult the early portion of Cleveland’s schedule was before the season began, so it’s not a surprise that the Browns are looking at potentially starting 1-4, but what if they don’t?

A 2-3 record with an exciting rookie sounds a lot better than 1-4, so there is plenty riding on Gabriel to lead this team to victory in his first start to restore much of the hope that the fanbase had after taking down the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

Joe Flacco turned the ball over eight times in four starts, which overshadowed how great the defense looked and how promising the running game is becoming with Quinshon Judkins getting more and more comfortable.

Stefanski’s seat shouldn’t be getting hot yet, and it’s too early to proclaim things are going nowhere until we see what Gabriel is capable of.

There is a lot to like about this team so far, and hopefully, Gabriel can add to it on Sunday.

