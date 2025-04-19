Browns Nation

Saturday, April 19, 2025
Insider Names ‘Biggest Challenge’ Andrew Berry Has In Draft

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For the first time in four years, the Cleveland Browns will have their first-round draft pick at their disposal.

Cleveland is armed with 10 total picks heading into the draft, and what the franchise does with its No. 2 overall pick will set the tone for how the Browns will attack the remainder of the draft.

Browns insider Tony Grossi admitted that Cleveland’s decision on who to take at quarterback is the biggest challenge for GM Andrew Berry heading into next week’s draft.

Should the Browns pass on taking Shedeur Sanders – a prospect widely considered the second-best quarterback in this year’s draft – with their No. 2 pick, Berry will need to decide how long the team can wait to take their targeted prospect.

How patient the organization will be in selecting that quarterback prospect is among the hardest decisions Cleveland will make, according to Grossi.

“The biggest challenge for Andrew Berry in this draft is going to be reading the room for the quarterback. That is if they want to take the quarterback (in the second round). I think they do,” Grossi said.

Grossi’s comments suggest that other NFL franchises may make deals for quarterbacks in this year’s draft, attempting to leapfrog the Browns in the second round.

Cleveland owns multiple draft picks in the third round, allowing the franchise several opportunities to wait until later on the second day to pick their prized prospect.

Conversely, the Browns could package some of those second-day picks to trade back into the first round, acquiring their quarterback prospect before the initial round concludes.

Browns Nation