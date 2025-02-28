Jalen Milroe Reveals His Thoughts On Potentially Joining Browns

Nearly every analyst has pointed to the Cleveland Browns taking a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the predictions have varied as to which signal-caller the team should take.

With the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, Cleveland could go big with their selection.

Other analysts view this year’s quarterback class as weak, suggesting the Browns would fill another void with their second overall selection and draft a quarterback in a subsequent round.

Should the Browns do that, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe would become a prospect worth keeping an eye out for this year due to his connection with Cleveland offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Analyst Brad Stainbrook asked Milroe what he believes he could do for Cleveland, and the prospect revealed his thoughts on joining the Browns for the 2025 season.

“It’s all about opportunity. I’m not someone to try to be a savior. I’m someone just trying to better a program as a whole … I would love to seize that opportunity as well and grow as a player. The biggest thing as a player is to be better than you were the day before and try to strive for greatness,” Milroe said.

Rees coached Milroe at Alabama during the 2023 season before the coach joined the Browns’ staff as a pass-game coordinator and tight end coach last year.

Milroe completed nearly 66 percent of his passes under Rees’ guidance, throwing for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The quarterback also ran for 531 yards on 161 carries in 2023, scoring 12 rushing touchdowns for the Crimson Tide during his junior season.

