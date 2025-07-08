Hanford Dixon Sends Warning About Browns This Season

The Cleveland Browns made the playoffs two years ago.

They entered last season as a potential postseason team again.

That’s why watching them win just three games all season was as surprising as it was disappointing.

That’s also why not many people think highly of the Browns right now.

According to Hanford Dixon, that’s going to be a positive.

In the latest edition of his show, the legendary defender said that everybody will sleep on the Browns because of last season’s record, even though the team is clearly much better than the numbers suggest:

“I was sitting there [and] I was talking to Stefanski, and one [phrase] that he used with me was ‘fly under the radar.’ I’m going to put my definition on that—he didn’t say this, but I’m going to say this. I think everybody’s going to underestimate the Cleveland Browns because we know the talent is there. We know that this is better than a 3-14 team,” Dixon said.

Kevin Stefanski says the #Browns are going to fly under the radar this year. #DawgPound "Everybody's going to underestimate the Cleveland Browns this year." –@HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/LpeQsvmpbF — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) July 5, 2025

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree with that statement.

The Browns have much more talent than the average three-win team.

More importantly, they got better this offseason, even if they didn’t make any huge additions in free agency.

They added promising and talented players in the NFL Draft, most of whom will make an impact right out of the gate.

Of course, there are still major questions at the quarterback position, and that will always limit this team’s ceiling.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to believe that any of the four potential options will fare any worse than Deshaun Watson last season, especially if the offensive line bounces back after a rare off-year.

Not many people seem to think the Browns have what it takes to get to the next level, and they will have to earn their stripes.

Fortunately, despite what some people might think, they have everything they need to do so.

