Hanford Dixon Sounds Off About One Browns HC Interview

The Cleveland Browns are hard at work finding their next head coach, and it feels like the list of potential candidates grows every day. But even before Kevin Stefanski’s firing, one name has been floated as a possible replacement.

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is one of the people Cleveland is looking at, and the team recently announced that they had completed an interview with him. Although Rees has been a loyal member of the organization for the last two years, he still may possess what the Browns need, according to some.

Speaking on The Top Dawgs Show, Hanford Dixon gave a harsh assessment about potentially hiring Rees.

“I hear some names. They’re talking about Tommy Rees. I got nothing against Tommy. Come on, guys. Tommy Rees as the head coach for the Cleveland Browns? We don’t need an experiment. We need a bona fide coach— been there, done that. I don’t have a problem with them interviewing Jim,” Dixon said.

"Tommy Rees? Come on, guys. Tommy Rees as the head coach for the Cleveland Browns?" #DawgPound@HanfordDixon29 NEEDS a more experienced head coach. presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/bygEoJ2Swg pic.twitter.com/CfNsKLv64u — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) January 9, 2026

Dixon isn’t the only person who feels that this isn’t the right approach. The Browns already have several young, up-and-coming players on the roster, so many fans argue that they don’t need a youthful and inexperienced coach, too. Instead, ownership should be looking for someone who has a proven track record, with playoff experience, and an ability to foster the new generation of Browns players.

Rees has worked his way up since coming to the Browns ahead of the 2024 season. He started as a tight ends coach and became OC just a year later. He clearly knows how to work with this team and is making some close connections, but that doesn’t mean he’s the right guy for this crucial job.

But it also doesn’t mean he needs to leave, either. Although the Browns have a slew of problems with their offense, Rees has earned the trust of his players and fellow coaches.

