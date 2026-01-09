Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves On Friday

The Cleveland Browns have a lot to occupy their attention as their search for a new head coach is in its early stages. However, that doesn’t mean they are leaving their roster unattended.

With months to go before the start of free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, improvements can still be made. Interestingly, Cleveland is turning to the same CFL team for some recent additions.

The Browns have announced two roster moves, adding punter Nik Constantinou and wide receiver Isaiah Wooden.

“We’ve signed P Nik Constantinou and WR Isaiah Wooden to reserve/futures contracts,” the Browns wrote on X.

We've signed P Nik Constantinou and WR Isaiah Wooden to reserve/futures contracts — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 9, 2026

Constantinou and Wooden played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL this season. Constantinou is an interesting prospect who averaged 48.3 yards per kick, with a long of 84 yards on the league’s bigger field.

A native of Australia, he played collegiately for Texas A&M. He then signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent but was waived in 2024.

Corey Bojorquez just completed his fourth season as the Browns’ punter. After averaging more than 49.0 yards per kick the prior three seasons, his average dropped to 45.8 per attempt in 2025, so Cleveland may be bringing in some competition.

Wooden has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers. He was primarily a kick returner for Hamilton this season, averaging 26.3 yards with two touchdowns on 45 kickoff returns, and 15.0 yards with one touchdown on 38 punt returns. He had just one pass reception for 10 yards.

After an injury to DeAndre Carter, the Browns split their return duties, with Malachi Corley leading the way with 21 kickoff attempts. As a team, they averaged 23.4 yards per kickoff return with no touchdowns. The longest was 34 yards by Dylan Sampson.

Gage Larvadain was the primary punt returner. He averaged 7.0 yards on 24 attempts with no TDs.

The Browns have been searching for improvement on special teams, with that unit drawing criticism over the past few seasons under coordinator Bubba Ventrone. Fortunately, rookie kicker Andre Szmyt had a solid 2025 season, which could put an end to their woes at that position going forward.

Yet, with a new head coach about to take over, it is unknown which of these players may stick around going forward.

NEXT:

Peter Schrager Explains Why Aden Durde Is A Legit Browns HC Candidate