Harold Fannin Jr. Given Encouraging Prediction In Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns set their sights on Harold Fannin Jr. long before the 2025 NFL Draft.

They took the tight end in the third round, and given his epic final season at Bowling Green, his local ties and his talent, it didn’t take long before some talked about him as a potential sleeper.

Fast forward to today, and his impressive performance in offseason workouts, plus Quinshon Judkins’ off-field issues, make him the Browns’ biggest candidate to break out as a rookie, according to Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com.

“Judkins’ arrest and status with the team open this spot for Fannin, who may have occupied it anyway. Fannin had a strong spring, especially with fellow tight end David Njoku skipping a large chunk of the offseason program, and he should carry that momentum into the summer. The goal for Njoku this summer is to stay healthy and get to Week 1, so that’s even more reason to be bullish on Fannin going into his first training camp. He’ll continue to get plenty of work. As long as the quarterback play holds up, pass catchers are always the most likely to make a splash in this setting,” Labbe wrote.

Judkins was supposed to be the primary ball-carrier, and he was a possibility to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, he is unsigned and may be facing an NFL suspension.

Fannin might not be a Rookie of the Year contender, but he likely will make an impact right away.

Njoku has struggled with injuries, so he could be limited during training camp. He is also still looking for a contract extension.

Fannin already turned plenty of heads, and getting extended reps will not only boost his development but also give him more exposure to prove that he’s ready for a big role.

He is the future of the team at the position, and the sooner they get him involved in the offense, the better.

