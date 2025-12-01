Stat Shows A Concerning Trend For David Njoku’s Future

The Cleveland Browns found their tight end of the future in the NFL draft. Harold Fannin Jr. looks like a superstar in the making, and the team made a point to get him involved right out of the gate.

That’s why most people assumed that David Njoku was going to be on his way out. He was a clear-cut trade candidate, yet the team ultimately chose to hold on to him.

However, things aren’t looking so great for him right now.

As Daniel Oyefusi pointed out on X, he’s played around 50 percent of the offensive snaps for the past two games.

Browns snap counts vs. 49ers 🏈 About an even split at RG for Teller + Jenkins 🏈 CLE has to make the most of its deep defensive line: 8 different players with at least 20+ snaps 🏈 Njoku sitting around 50% playtime for a 2nd straight game pic.twitter.com/ZrtVP9ZwrF — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 1, 2025

Njoku’s Future Remains Unclear

Njoku made it loud and clear that he wants to stay in Cleveland, even knowing that they have his replacement waiting. The Browns haven’t given him a contract extension, but the fact that they chose to keep him instead of getting something in return for his services shows that they also value him as a long-term player.

The Browns also might just be trying to shake things up with Shedeur Sanders on the field. Tommy Rees has taken the reins from Kevin Stefanski, so it might be just a matter of them trying to figure out what works out better for them.

Even so, with how much the wide receivers have struggled to get anything going, this team might benefit more from having both Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. on the field as often as possible. Unfortunately, they seem to be the only two reliable pass catchers on the team right now.

NEXT:

Insider Hints Big Changes Coming For Shedeur Sanders Next Week