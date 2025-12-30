Shedeur Sanders Given Tough Report Card For Week 17 Performance

The Cleveland Browns still need to figure out what to do with their quarterback situation. For now, it seems like Shedeur Sanders is their guy, but the underlying metrics have been far from encouraging. As much as his many fans would like him to be a lock to start, the fact is that he has been inconsistent and has looked overwhelmed and raw at times.

Hence, it’s not much of a surprise to see Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report give him a ‘C’ grade for his performance in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers:

“A hot start to Sunday’s contest created excitement before the rookie quickly fell off, made poor reads, and threw a pair of interceptions. Granted, the second came after being hit from his blind side and the ball ricocheting off a defender’s helmet. However, the first was the perfect example of the major concerns found within Sanders’ game by holding the ball too long, trying to do too much, and not having the arm to make up the difference,” Sobleski wrote.

Sanders’ numbers have been nearly identical to Dillon Gabriel’s. Many fans and the media were quick to dismiss Gabriel – and rightfully so – yet many continue to praise his fifth-round teammate.

Granted, Sanders seems to have a higher floor and ceiling, and he might be the team’s best bet to have a franchise quarterback on their roster right now. That being said, numbers don’t lie.

The Browns will have two opportunities to get a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That might not be in their best interests, all things considered. They have many holes to fill all over the offense, and not having to use valuable draft capital on a signal-caller would be their biggest win of the offseason.

Still, Sanders may not have shown enough to prove that they have a starting quarterback on the building.

