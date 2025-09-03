Insider Urges Browns To Make Bold Move In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had a legitimate star at quarterback in decades.

A lot has gone wrong in that span, but the lack of consistency has been the main factor behind the team’s struggles.

That’s why insider Tony Grossi hopes they do whatever it takes to end those woes once and for all.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi said the Browns need to go the extra mile to secure a top quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That could involve trading their two first-round picks and, if necessary, an additional one.

“I am willing to give up a 2027 No. 1 in order to do it,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi says he's willing to trade the Browns two 2026 1st round picks and a 2027 1st round pick to move up for a rookie QB in the 2026 NFL Draft 😯 Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/xgEV9zR9Tp — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 3, 2025

Grossi has been critical of Shedeur Sanders, and he doesn’t seem to believe Dilllon Gabriel can be a franchise QB, either.

That seems to be the common sentiment around the NFL, and while some argue that Sanders could be a star, next year’s draft will be stacked with talent at the position.

The Browns might not be bad enough to secure a top-three selection with their own pick, and the one acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars is likely to be further down the board as well.

That could force Cleveland’s hand to offer a future first-round pick to sweeten the deal and jump to the top.

Of course, that’s a lofty price to pay for an unproven prospect, as talented as he may be.

However, with promising options Drew Allar, Cade Klubnik, LaNorris Sellers or Arch Manning potentially available, the Browns may want to take that risk.

NEXT:

Browns Defender Could Be Poised For Breakout Season