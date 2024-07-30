Health Concerns Continue To Haunt Browns Veteran OL

Under GM Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns place a premium on the offensive and defensive lines.

One look at the roster can confirm that as Cleveland currently has 16 offensive linemen on their active roster with three more on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) or Injured Reserve (IR) lists.

Following his injury last weekend, one veteran lineman has experienced yet another injury that could haunt him and potentially keep him from making the 53-man roster for the Browns.

“The Dawgs” Podcast shared on Twitter that center Brian Allen suffered a calf injury last week and placed him on the IR list, and the team made a “corresponding move” to sign All-UFL lineman Zack Johnson.

Haven’t seen much about this, but the #Browns placing C Brian Allen on IR with a calf injury really sucks. He was going to provide quality depth on the offensive line with the ability to step into a starting role if necessary. The team signed Zack Johnson in a corresponding… pic.twitter.com/OtjCjbUpQM — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) July 30, 2024

When healthy, Allen has been a productive starter for his team’s offensive line.

A knee injury cost him significant playing time in 2022 after Allen signed a three-year, $24 million contract extension to stay with the Rams.

In 2023, Allen served as a reserve for the Rams before the team waived him in February 2024.

Allen was expected to provide depth to the offensive line and potential start in another player’s absence as he has significant NFL experience.

The former fourth-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft started 32 games for the Los Angeles Rams from 2019 until 2022.

Cleveland has Ethan Pocic and Luke Wypler at the center position, and other athletes on the roster have some limited experience at the center position.

The Browns opens their preseason slate on August 10 at home against the Green Bay Packers.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Makes Preference Clear In Domed Stadium Debate