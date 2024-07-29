Andrew Berry Makes Preference Clear In Domed Stadium Debate

The debate on whether the Cleveland Browns should continue to play in their current facility or build a new domed facility has raged on for six months as the team’s ownership group continues to pursue upgraded facility options for their NFL franchise.

Now, Browns GM Andrew Berry has weighed in on the matter.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared a video on Twitter where Berry made his preference known about which side of the debate he stood on for the Browns’ stadium situation.

“Being indoors, I think that’s better for the team, and I also think being in the Midwest with the elements and everything, it’s better for our fans as well,” Berry said.

#Browns Andrew Berry said he prefers the domed stadium but will be happy with either decision: pic.twitter.com/rH0Pf5VehC — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 29, 2024

The GM explained that the domed stadium experience would be preferable to the fans’ experience in the typically cold winter months, especially should the team host a playoff contest.

After making his preference known, Berry said he wanted to emphasize that either solution – renovation for Cleveland Browns Stadium or a new domed facility – would be a welcomed change that fans should be excited about as well.

Berry is the highest-ranking Browns executive to make his feelings known about a domed stadium option as others have chosen to remain silent while the process plays out.

The competing options for the Browns are renovating their existing facility with a $1.2 billion price tag or building a new facility in nearby Brook Park at $2.4 billion.

With either option, the Browns’ owners – the Haslam Sports Group – have been in negotiations with local and state government officials as they seek roughly half the costs to be paid for with public funds.

NEXT:

Josh Cribbs Believes 1 Unit Can Be Special This Season