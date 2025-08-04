Herm Edwards Says He Feels Bad For Browns Star

The Cleveland Browns enter another season with unresolved quarterback questions and offensive struggles that continue to plague the franchise.

These persistent issues have drawn criticism from former NFL head coach Herm Edwards, who recently shared his concerns about how the situation affects the team’s best player.

Edwards focused his analysis on the broader impact of Cleveland’s offensive shortcomings, particularly how they might be affecting star defensive end Myles Garrett.

“If you’re Cleveland, it’s a quandary to me. They’ve got some talented guys on their football team, but guys, if you don’t have a trigger guy that can at least score some points, it brings everybody down. They have the makings of maybe having a good defense, but when you can’t score points, it just wears the defense out. Their star player? I feel bad for him. I do. He’s making a lot of money… but when you look at your career, you want to say, ‘How many times have I gone to the playoffs?’ That money don’t buy you playoff games,” Edwards said on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

The Browns currently have four quarterbacks competing for the starting job.

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are all vying for the position. None of them have emerged as a clear frontrunner throughout training camp.

Cleveland’s receiving corps ranks among the weakest in the league. This has made it difficult for any quarterback to establish a consistent rhythm during practice sessions.

Edwards believes this offensive dysfunction creates problems throughout the roster.

Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million extension in March.

Despite earning All-Pro recognition and recording 14.5 sacks last season, the Browns finished 3-14 and missed the playoffs.

He has expressed goals of winning Defensive Player of the Year and reaching the Super Bowl in 2025.

Edwards warned that even an elite talent like Garrett can suffer when surrounded by organizational problems.

The Browns need offensive improvement to maximize their defensive star’s remaining prime years.

