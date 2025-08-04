Jim Schwartz Turns Heads With Denzel Ward Statement

The Cleveland Browns defense is gearing up for what could be a bounce-back season.

After dropping from first in total defense in 2023 to 19th last year, the unit needs reliable playmakers to lead the charge back to elite status.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz recently made that clear when discussing his top cornerback at training camp.

“I’ve had some good corners in the past. He’s probably the best corner I’ve had in my 30-something years in the NFL,” Schwartz said about Denzel Ward, per Andrew Siciliano.

Those words carry serious weight coming from Schwartz.

His coaching resume includes working with proven defensive backs like Cortland Finnegan, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Darius Slay. Yet he placed Ward above all of them.

The 28-year-old cornerback has earned that recognition through consistent performance.

Ward led the league with 19 passes defended last season while adding 49 tackles and two interceptions. He maintained that production despite dealing with his sixth career concussion during the campaign.

Ward enters his eighth NFL season as the anchor of Cleveland’s secondary.

His role becomes even more important with Martin Emerson Jr. sidelined for the year and Greg Newsome II working back from a shoulder injury.

Schwartz brings a demanding defensive philosophy that requires players who can execute at the highest level.

His public praise of Ward signals the cornerback will be central to Cleveland’s plans for defensive improvement.

The Browns open preseason action against the Carolina Panthers soon.

Ward and the defense will get their first chance to show whether they can return to the dominant form that made them one of the league’s best units just two seasons ago.

