Herm Edwards Turns Heads With Shedeur Sanders Prediction

The Cleveland Browns selected two quarterbacks during the 2025 NFL Draft, hoping that either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders could become a franchise quarterback.

Former NFL head coach Herm Edwards believes that Sanders could be the one to do just that.

Edwards made a prediction ahead of the 2025 NFL season, suggesting that Sanders’ pedigree will help the rookie become the Browns’ starting QB.

“I think he’s going to win the job. I knew him since he was a little kid. I think the Deion factor — that bravado — that’s why teams kinda went ‘We don’t want this,’ right? But I didn’t think he would drop that far. When you decided to draft him, you knew what you were going to get, and they didn’t want all that attention. If I was there, I’m playing the rookie. I used to tell the veterans this: If it’s even with you and a rookie, I’m going to play the rookie,” Edwards said on “The Coach JB Show.”

Sanders is looking to join Kirk Cousins as a multi-year starter for his franchise after being selected as the second quarterback in a draft by his team.

Gabriel was taken at No. 94 overall, and Sanders was the No. 144 overall pick in this year’s draft.

In the 2012 NFL Draft, Cousins was chosen with the No. 102 overall pick by Washington after the franchise picked Robert Griffin III at No. 2 overall.

Griffin’s career in Washington was shortened by injuries, and Cousins played six seasons with the NFC East franchise, starting all 48 games in his final three years there.

Ironically, Cousins was reportedly a target for the Browns this offseason, but Cleveland opted to draft multiple quarterbacks and add Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett instead of acquiring him.

