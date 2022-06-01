Highlights Of Day 2 Of Browns OTAs

Day 2 of Cleveland Browns OTAs was also the day media was granted access to on-the-field activities and coaches and players gave interviews.

There were thrills, drills, hoops, and bragging rights; all are typical as the Browns get together to compete as the offseason begins to wind down.

The mandatory minicamp is in two weeks beginning June 14.

Training camp will open at the end of July, at a date yet to be announced.

Here are some of the highlights captured on Day 2 of Browns OTAs.

1. Watson Connects With TEs

After skipping the first session last week, David Njoku signed his contract extension and got back to work during this session of OTAs.

Both Harrison Bryant and Njoku were recipients of Watson passes during a Wednesday drill.

#Browns Deshaun Watson to David Njoku and then Harrison Bryant pic.twitter.com/JhWNQ9vOJB — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) June 1, 2022

2. Competitive 7-On-7 Highlight

John Johnson III got the best of Watson on this interception.

John Johnson III picks Deshaun Watson at #Browns practice today. Defense goes wild. pic.twitter.com/432D0IMdXz — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 1, 2022

Daryl Ruiter describes the defensive celebration as similar to winning the “OTAs Super Bowl”.

John Johnson III picks off Deshaun Watson in 7 on 7 and the #Browns have won the OTAs Super Bowl judging by the celebration — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 1, 2022

3. Wide Receivers Go Through Drills

Jakeem Grant was not at OTAs today so it was Amari Cooper and the young guys including Demetric Felton who got some receiver reps (though the plan is for Felton to be in the RB room.)

Jakeem Grant is not here today either so that’s bumped a lot of the young guys in the WR group up a spot. In 7 on 7 Bell caught an impressive one from Watson. Amari Cooper took a minute to coach up Bell immediately after the drill. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) June 1, 2022

At one point, Cooper was spotted coaching David Bell, something he was known for in Dallas with CeeDee Lamb.

4. Running Backs Putting In Work

#Browns running backs go through a drill during OTAs Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/sgZjM27TZO — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) June 1, 2022

Speed and agility are on display as Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, and Jerome Ford complete the drill.

5. Browns Defense Reveals Plans For Weekend Field Trip

On Wednesday, we learned that Myles Garrett is taking the defense to South Beach this weekend for workouts, practice, and team bonding.

This is happening just weeks after Watson took the offense to the Bahamas for similar events.

Myles Garrett just confirmed the defense is headed to Miami tomorrow. The entire D-line, all the LBs and some of the DBs will go for team bonding and workouts. #Browns https://t.co/oXi8SzW6Q9 — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) June 1, 2022

Garrett is at OTAs this week after skipping the first round last week.

Myles Garrett is back at OTAs #Browns. pic.twitter.com/4fjPGsE6Sy — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) June 1, 2022

Everyone is happy to see Garrett in Berea.