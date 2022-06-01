Browns Nation

Highlights Of Day 2 Of Browns OTAs

By

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Day 2 of Cleveland Browns OTAs was also the day media was granted access to on-the-field activities and coaches and players gave interviews.

There were thrills, drills, hoops, and bragging rights; all are typical as the Browns get together to compete as the offseason begins to wind down.

The mandatory minicamp is in two weeks beginning June 14.

Training camp will open at the end of July, at a date yet to be announced.

Here are some of the highlights captured on Day 2 of Browns OTAs.

 

1. Watson Connects With TEs

After skipping the first session last week, David Njoku signed his contract extension and got back to work during this session of OTAs.

Both Harrison Bryant and Njoku were recipients of Watson passes during a Wednesday drill.

 

2. Competitive 7-On-7 Highlight

John Johnson III got the best of Watson on this interception.

Daryl Ruiter describes the defensive celebration as similar to winning the “OTAs Super Bowl”.

 

3. Wide Receivers Go Through Drills

Jakeem Grant was not at OTAs today so it was Amari Cooper and the young guys including Demetric Felton who got some receiver reps (though the plan is for Felton to be in the RB room.)

At one point, Cooper was spotted coaching David Bell, something he was known for in Dallas with CeeDee Lamb.

 

4. Running Backs Putting In Work

Speed and agility are on display as Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, and Jerome Ford complete the drill.

 

5. Browns Defense Reveals Plans For Weekend Field Trip

On Wednesday, we learned that Myles Garrett is taking the defense to South Beach this weekend for workouts, practice, and team bonding.

This is happening just weeks after Watson took the offense to the Bahamas for similar events.

Garrett is at OTAs this week after skipping the first round last week.

Everyone is happy to see Garrett in Berea.

 

 

