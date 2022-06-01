Coach Stefanski Talks About Latest Deshaun Watson Developments

For those expecting Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to elaborate on anything related to quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s off-the-field legal issues at Wednesday OTAs, they were bitterly disappointed.

Stefanski has remained unflappable and stoic about the issues throughout the Watson saga.

What Stefanski Said

He did not give any indication that yesterday’s revelations of a 23rd civil case along with accusations that Watson paid the Houston massage parlor owner to orchestrate the sessions were new news for the Browns.

Rather he stuck with his script by saying that he will refrain from comment amid the ongoing legal process.

Josina Anderson reported that he mentioned it goes back to “the work we did before”.

That indicates the Browns remain confident that they possessed all the necessary information back in March to make the decision to go forward with the trade.

He Elaborated On Watson’s Football Prowess

Stefanski did not shy away from talking about his impressions of Watson on the football field.

He said:

“It’s been impressive to watch this caliber of player.”

Stefanski weighs his words so it is clear he believes Watson’s football skills are worth all of the other issues the Browns are dealing with now that he is on the roster.

Questions Remain

The Browns knew what they were getting into so we can presume they are prepared for whatever comes.

Will Watson be suspended?

If so, when will the NFL make that decision?

How will all of this impact the rest of the team and an offense with some new faces particularly at wide receiver who need to build chemistry with whomever the Browns QB1 is in 2022.

If the Browns are feeling confident that they are in control of the situation, when does that confidence erode?

Offseason confidence is one thing, but training camp will open in late July, and at that point, there need to be some resolutions to these outstanding questions.