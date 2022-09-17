Browns Nation

How To Watch Browns Versus Jets (TV, Radio, Stream)

By

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will look to improve to 2-0 on the new NFL season when they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland is coming off a dramatic Week 1 win over their former quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers, and it is hoping to build off that momentum and take another step towards possibly having a real shot at reaching the postseason.

The Browns jumped out to a 14-0 lead last Sunday versus the Panthers, but they blew their lead when Mayfield found Robbie Anderson for a long touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, which was followed by a field goal by Eddy Pineiro to but Carolina ahead 24-23.

But rookie kicker Cade York converted a 58-yard field goal as time expired to give the Browns the win, making him an instant celebrity.

The Jets got blown out in Week 1 by the Baltimore Ravens, and although they don’t have a very talented roster, the Browns will need to maintain their focus, as they won’t have a large margin of error as long as quarterback Deshaun Watson is suspended.

The last time Cleveland started a season with a 2-0 record was all the way back in 1993, when Bill Belichick was their head coach.

 

How To Watch Browns Vs. Jets

This contest will kickoff at 1:00 PM Eastern time on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

It will be broadcast on CBS via regional coverage, and residents of the Cleveland area can tune into WOIO for live game coverage, as well as WEWS News Channel 5 for Browns Countdown starting at 10:30 AM Eastern time.

People outside of the Cleveland or New York City area markets can catch the contest on NFL Sunday Ticket, which offers all out-of-market NFL games all season long.

Spero Dedes will handle play-by-play duties on CBS while former NFL placekicker Jay Feely will be the color commentator and Aditi Kinkhabwala will take care of sideline reporting duties.

 

How To Listen To Browns Vs. Jets

On the radio, fans in the Cleveland market can listen to the Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show presented by Bally BET at 9:00 AM on ESPN 850 WKNR and 98.5 WNCX.

Both stations will also broadcast the actual game, as will 92.3 The Fan, which will also carry The Official Post-Game Show, presented by Howard Hanna.

Jim Donovan and Nathan Zegura will handle commentary while Jerod Cherry is the sideline reporter.

Outside of Cleveland, the following Browns radio affiliates will also carry the contest:

Akron
WAKR – 1590 AM

Akron
WONE – 97.5 FM

Canton
WHBC-AM – 1480 AM

Canton
WHBC-FM – 94.1 FM

Columbus

WBNS-FM – 97.1 FM

Columbus

WBNS-AM – 1460 AM

Dayton

WZLR-FM – 95.3 FM/101.1 FM

Erie (Pa.)
WPSE-AM – 1450 AM

Erie (Pa.)
WPSE-FM – 107.1 FM

Fostoria
WFOB – 1430 AM

Geneva
WKKY – 104.7 FM

Jamestown (N.Y.)
WQFX – 103.1 FM

Lima
WWSR – 93.1 FM

Mansfield
WRGM – 1440 AM

 

How To Live Stream Browns Vs. Jets

Those interested in live streaming the game can access it on the following platforms:

ClevelandBrowns.com

FuboTV

 

A Golden Opportunity For The Browns

A win over the Jets on Sunday would create lots of good vibes throughout Northeast Ohio about the Browns and the possibility of only their third playoff appearance since the franchise was reestablished in 1999.

The formula will likely be the ground game and a strong defense, as Cleveland got 141 rushing yards from Nick Chubb while holding Carolina to just 261 total yards, fifth-best in the NFL in Week 1.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper will need to play a bigger role than he did last week, however.

He had just 17 yards on three catches, and the team as a whole had only 138 passing yards on Sunday, which was next-to-last in the league.

