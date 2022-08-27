How To Watch Browns Vs. Bears (TV, Radio, Online)

It’s time for one final tune-up before the regular season starts for the Cleveland Browns, and it will come on Saturday when they take on the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns are 1-1 on the preseason, and although preseason records don’t matter when it comes to anything official, a win on Saturday would be a positive note, especially since head coach Kevin Stefanski has said his first-stringers will play.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Jacoby Brissett and the starters will play Saturday. To be determined how long they're in for. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 25, 2022

On the other side, the Bears are expected to play their starters quite a bit, so this should be a good dress rehearsal for Cleveland.

How To Watch Browns Vs. Bears

Kickoff of this contest will be at 7:00 PM EST on Aug. 27, 2022.

It will be broadcast live on News Channel 5, with Chris Rose doing the play-by-play and legendary Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas handling color commentary duties.

How To Listen To Browns Vs. Bears

The following stations will be carrying this contest on the radio:

For the radio broadcast, Jim Donovan is the play-by-play man, Nathan Zegura will handle color commentary duties and Jerod Cherry is the sideline reporter.

How To Stream Browns Vs. Bears

If you’re on your phone or tablet, you can use the new NFL+ app, which will allow fans to live stream each preseason game for free, including out-of-market games.

Phone and tablet users can also use the Cleveland Browns app or go to ClevelandBrowns.com to live stream Saturday’s contest.

Game Preview

With quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension now set in stone at 11 games, QB2 Jacoby Brissett will get another chance to show what he can do under center while Watson isn’t allowed to play.

It will also be an opportunity for Brissett to develop more chemistry with his new teammates, in particular, his receivers and offensive linemen.

For both teams, there will be a number of players who will be fighting to earn one of the final roster spots available.

There are three players specifically who could use a great game versus Chicago in order to secure a spot on the final roster.

All teams across the league must trim their rosters to their final 53-man iteration by this Tuesday.

Saturday’s game will also be a reunion between Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Chicago QB Justin Fields.

Last year, Cleveland hosted the Bears in Week 3 and dominated them, 26-6, as Garrett had 4.5 sacks, all on Fields.

Cleveland #Browns DE Myles Garrett is eating up Chicago #Bears QB Justin Fields. Garret has 2.5 sacks in the first half

pic.twitter.com/m3e7JImlTu — Win Big Sports (@WBSNsports) September 26, 2021

Seeing Justin Fields as QB1 😁 Seeing Myles Garrett sack Justin Fields 4.5 times 😨 pic.twitter.com/42CfDiyesB — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 26, 2021

After this game, the Browns will have 14 full days to rest, recover and prepare for Week 1 of the regular season, which will take place in North Carolina against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 11.

That contest will pit Cleveland versus its former QB1 for the past four seasons, Baker Mayfield, who has now been named the starter in Carolina.

After someone in the Browns organization was quoted as saying the team would prefer an “adult” under center, Mayfield demanded a trade, and after months of speculation, he was finally sent to the Panthers.