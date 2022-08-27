Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Things To Watch In Browns Versus Bears

3 Things To Watch In Browns Versus Bears

By

Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns play their final preseason game on Saturday, August 27 against the Chicago Bears.

This is essentially the dress rehearsal for Week 1 so we are going to see the starters get some playing time.

Because of this, there will be some crucial elements of the game to watch specifically when the starters are in the game.

They are as follows:

 

1. QB And Center Connection

Jacoby Brissett will start the game.

Watching him interact with the center Ethan Pocic will be important.

Both were backups at the start of the season, but given Nick Harris‘s injury and Deshaun Watson‘s suspension, there have been so many moving parts in the offense that their connection has to be established.

Bad things happen when the center and quarterback are out of sync.

One perfect example happened in the Browns’ playoff win over the Steelers in January 2021.

 

2. QB And WR Connections

If there is a question mark on offense regarding depth and experience, it is at the wide receiver position.

Much has been said and written about Amari Cooper‘s experience, and his trade may be the best off-season move the Browns made.

However, behind him are a lot of young and relatively inexperienced players, and it is really unclear how well they will perform when the pressure is on.

Though this is a preseason game, it is time for one to step up and assume the WR2 role without question.

The heir apparent appears to be Donovan Peoples-Jones, but David Bell could make a case for himself also.

 

3. Defense

The Browns’ defense has been banged up in the preseason.

Those who were not banged up have been given rest days and were not active in the preseason games.

It is time to put the pieces together to see what the defense looks like.

The defense has been the least discussed element of the Browns roster because it has not changed significantly.

It could end up being the most important facet of the game given the offensive challenges.

Hopefully, we get a glimpse of what this defense is capable of.

They played an incredible game against the Bears during the 2021 regular season so it will be easy to compare what the starters can do against Justin Fields given that performance.

 

Conclusion

While it is interesting to study the preseason game when the starters are in with great interest, it is not the be-all and end-all.

NFL coaches are far too smart to give away all of their secrets to opposing teams in the final preseason game.

That means we won’t see everything, but hopefully, we see enough to settle the nerves of fans (and perhaps coaches) wanting to make sure the team is buttoned up and ready for Week 1.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/27/22)
01 October 2006: Browns' helmet is sitting on the field before the game against the Raiders at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. Cleveland Browns defeated Oakland Raiders, 24-21.
Browns Legends Program To Add Thomas, Brewster In 2022
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Browns Writer Notes A New Intriguing WR Target

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/27/22)

No more pages to load