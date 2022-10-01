Browns Nation News And Notes (10/1/22)

It is Saturday, October 1, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are headed to Atlanta for the matchup between the 2-1 Browns and 1-2 Falcons.

What a boost it would be if the Browns could beat the Falcons and get to 3-1 four weeks into this season.

Here is the Game Day Eve edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Wearing All White Uniforms On Sunday

The Browns will be wearing white jerseys and white pants on Sunday afternoon.

This is the first time the team will have an all-white look this season.

crispy all white unis for Sunday 🥶 pic.twitter.com/W2ixbsFqtB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 30, 2022

2. Browns Invite 6 Players In For Friday Tryouts

The Browns invited six players in for tryouts on Friday.

They included tight ends Darrell Daniels (University of Washington) and Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M), defensive backs Jalen Elliott (Notre Dame) and J.R. Reed (Georgia), guard Jordan Meredith (Western Kentucky), and center Dohnovan West (Arizona State).

6 #Browns Tryouts today 👀 Including C Dohnovan West & TE Jalen Wydermeyer pic.twitter.com/149b4xLmN8 — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) September 30, 2022

3. Who Plays On Sunday?

That’s the $64,000 question.

Both Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are listed as questionable.

Clowney has been dealing with an ankle injury for weeks.

Garrett is healing from his frightening car crash on Monday afternoon.

He has a host of minor injuries on both sides of his body including a left shoulder strain and a right biceps strain.

Garrett has facial lacerations that are beginning to heal, but a broken blood vessel in his left eye is still prominent.

No one really knows what will happen with either of these two players; Garrett’s status may not be decided until Sunday before kickoff.

We could hear more about Clowney today.

Video: #Browns DE Myles Garrett questionable against Falcons less than a week after car crash; Jadeveon Clowney also questionable pic.twitter.com/jI3D7SWfFR — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 1, 2022

4. NFL Crucial Catch Activities Begin In Week 4

The Browns could be sporting new apparel on the sidelines this weekend.

October is traditionally the month the NFL spends amplifying its Crucial Catch movement.

This is part of the league’s effort in conjunction with the American Cancer Society to raise awareness and applaud survivors of cancer.

Crucial Catch activities continue throughout the month.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!