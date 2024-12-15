Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 15, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Ian Rapoport Gives Latest Injury Update On David Njoku

Ian Rapoport Gives Latest Injury Update On David Njoku

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns might be without one of their best players on the field on Sunday.

Star tight end David Njoku has been deemed questionable for most of the week.

He didn’t practice and is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, so his status for Sunday’s clash with the Kansas City Chiefs always seemed to be up in the air.

Nevertheless, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that the team hasn’t officially ruled him out.

While he acknowledged that having him skip practice all week isn’t a positive sign, he still has a chance to play.

However, they will need him to have a positive pre-game workout before sending him out on the field.

It doesn’t make much sense to put him in harm’s way.

Today’s game will be played under heavy rain and on a muddy field, which usually doesn’t bode well for injuries.

Hamstring injuries are more complicated than they sound and tend to linger.

The Browns have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so putting his health at risk might not be the wisest decision.

Njoku is a great blocker and should be crucial in the running game in what figures to be a run-heavy contest, and his physicality and ability to pile up yards after the catch have also been of help.

Then again, they might want to look at the big picture here.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Weather Update On Browns, Chiefs Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation