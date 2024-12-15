Ian Rapoport Gives Latest Injury Update On David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns might be without one of their best players on the field on Sunday.

Star tight end David Njoku has been deemed questionable for most of the week.

He didn’t practice and is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, so his status for Sunday’s clash with the Kansas City Chiefs always seemed to be up in the air.

Nevertheless, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that the team hasn’t officially ruled him out.

#Browns TE David Njoku, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, will need a positive pre-game workout to prove he can play today, source said. Not practicing all week doesn't bode well. But the team will give him a shot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2024

While he acknowledged that having him skip practice all week isn’t a positive sign, he still has a chance to play.

However, they will need him to have a positive pre-game workout before sending him out on the field.

It doesn’t make much sense to put him in harm’s way.

Today’s game will be played under heavy rain and on a muddy field, which usually doesn’t bode well for injuries.

Hamstring injuries are more complicated than they sound and tend to linger.

The Browns have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so putting his health at risk might not be the wisest decision.

Njoku is a great blocker and should be crucial in the running game in what figures to be a run-heavy contest, and his physicality and ability to pile up yards after the catch have also been of help.

Then again, they might want to look at the big picture here.

