Ian Rapoport Names 2 Veteran QB’s The Browns Could Have Interest In

The Cleveland Browns will keep Deshaun Watson on the team for a while.

That’s the conclusion most people can draw after watching them agree to a contract restructure.

Then again, that doesn’t necessarily mean he will be their starter going forward.

At least, that’s how Ian Rapoport feels.

In the latest edition of NFL Gameday, the renowned insider revealed that the Browns will consider bringing in veteran competition.

He pointed out Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins as likely candidates.

From @NFLGameDay: Taking a look at the future of #Jets WR Garrett Wilson, plus the #Browns adjusted Deshaun Watson's contract and are expected to bring in competition for 2025. pic.twitter.com/6C8THlqmg9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2024

Rodgers is reportedly considered a long shot to return to the New York Jets next season.

He hasn’t played up to his usual level, but he’s looked much better since the team was eliminated from playoff contention.

Perhaps being one year removed from that season-ending injury will allow him to get closer to his usual level.

Then again, he’s quite up in age and comes with plenty of baggage.

Conversely, Cousins was benched after a brutal stretch with the Atlanta Falcons, which is also not encouraging.

Nevertheless, his team didn’t run an offense that suited him, and he does have a history with Kevin Stefanski.

They were successful together with the Minnesota Vikings.

Whatever the case, the Browns are also reportedly looking forward to getting a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft, even if that means trading up.

So, whoever they get will likely be a short-term solution and a temporary fix for a year or two.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Is Celebrating A Special Day On Sunday