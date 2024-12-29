Myles Garrett Is Celebrating A Special Day On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are Myles Garrett’s team.

That might sound obvious, but it’s worth stating nonetheless.

He’s the most popular and beloved player on the team, which has been the case for quite a while now.

With that in mind, the team took to X to wish him a happy 29th birthday.

Happiest of birthday wishes to our guy @Flash_Garrett! 🦖🎂 pic.twitter.com/CNVDuh3sUg — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2024

However, whether or not he has a happy birthday might not depend on him.

Garrett and the Browns will host the Miami Dolphins for their home finale, and he hasn’t shied away from controversy lately.

Last week, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year put some pressure on the front office.

He made it loud and clear that he wanted to see a clear plan for them to become a Super Bowl contender.

Otherwise, as much as he would love to be a Brown for the remainder of his career, he would much rather pack his bags and leave if they don’t contend.

The Browns haven’t been a contender for most of Garrett’s career, so it only makes sense that a player of his caliber grows frustrated and wants to play for an opportunity to make history.

The Browns aren’t that far off from that, but they need to prove they have a plan.

This offseason will be crucial for that.

Notably, even if they make the necessary moves, they could still opt to move on from their star defensive player.

He’s one of the best players in the league, and as such, flipping him could give the Browns the assets they so clearly need to get over the hump.

NEXT:

Analyst Says Browns Will Add 'At Least' 1 QB This Offseason To Roster