Ian Rapoport Reveals Big Update On Browns’ QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition is heating up, but perhaps not for the best reasons.

Kenny Pickett sustained a hamstring injury, and he already seemed to be second in the pecking order behind Joe Flacco.

Even so, while Flacco now has an opportunity to run away with the job, NFL insider Ian Rapoport just reported that this is still an open competition:

“Joe Flacco has taken the first-team reps. He’s taken the majority of the first-team reps, I would say. This should be the guess that Joe Flacco ends up as the starter for the Cleveland Browns to begin the season, but it is not decided yet. Still an open competition. Kenny Pickett recently had a little bit of a hamstring pull toward the end of practice. Did finish practice, that is a good sign that it’s not a major injury. It’s fair to say it puts Kenny Pickett a little more behind in the quarterback competition, probably a good thing for Joe Flacco,” Rapoport said.

That’s great news for Pickett, who’s essentially still in the mix.

Then again, that might not necessarily be good news for the Browns.

Whoever gets the nod needs to get a jump start, and this team can’t afford to wait much longer before making a decision.

Flacco is already familiar with the offense, and he’s the most proven player on the roster.

Whether starting him is what’s best for the team in the long run, that’s a whole different debate.

But the fact of the matter is that having quarterbacks split first-team reps isn’t doing anybody any favors.

Only one can play, and there’s simply no point in rolling into the season with four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

If the Browns intend to play Flacco, then they should look to trade or cut Pickett soon.

They need to figure out whether Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders can be serviceable backups or even future starters, thus making Pickett the obvious odd man out.

The clock is ticking, and while every other team in the league is all settled in at the most crucial position, the Browns continue to play a counterproductive musical chairs game.

