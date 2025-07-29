Insider Reveals A Big Concern About Key Browns Unit

The Cleveland Browns enter this season with major questions on offense.

Of course, everybody’s talking about the quarterback competition, and rightfully so, but that’s not the only concern.

Even if they find their QB, they still need someone to catch the football.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently said she believes the team isn’t as worried about that as others may be.

“I’ve been concerned about the receiving corps because I do feel like they need one, one more sure-fire guy. … But they haven’t seen it that way to this point,” Cabot said.

Jerry Jeudy is the only proven wideout on the roster, but he still needs to show that he can be a consistent WR1.

Diontae Johnson had some solid seasons a couple of years ago, but he’s been a non-factor and a bit of a locker room burden for multiple teams recently.

Cedric Tillman has shown flashes, yet injuries and a lack of playing time have seemingly stunted his development.

There’s also Jamari Thrash, but his lack of reps makes it difficult to know whether he’s ready to embrace a bigger role.

Undrafted free agent Luke Floriea has generated some buzz in the offseason, but he has yet to make the 53-man roster.

It seems like the Browns will give Jeudy and tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. the bulk of the targets in the passing game.

Though that trio is solid, all contending teams need a reliable wide receiver duo to operate efficiently, and someone will have to step up for Cleveland.

