Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, July 29, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals A Big Concern About Key Browns Unit

Insider Reveals A Big Concern About Key Browns Unit

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Reveals A Big Concern About Key Browns Unit
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter this season with major questions on offense.

Of course, everybody’s talking about the quarterback competition, and rightfully so, but that’s not the only concern.

Even if they find their QB, they still need someone to catch the football.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently said she believes the team isn’t as worried about that as others may be.

“I’ve been concerned about the receiving corps because I do feel like they need one, one more sure-fire guy. … But they haven’t seen it that way to this point,” Cabot said.

Jerry Jeudy is the only proven wideout on the roster, but he still needs to show that he can be a consistent WR1.

Diontae Johnson had some solid seasons a couple of years ago, but he’s been a non-factor and a bit of a locker room burden for multiple teams recently.

Cedric Tillman has shown flashes, yet injuries and a lack of playing time have seemingly stunted his development.

There’s also Jamari Thrash, but his lack of reps makes it difficult to know whether he’s ready to embrace a bigger role.

Undrafted free agent Luke Floriea has generated some buzz in the offseason, but he has yet to make the 53-man roster.

It seems like the Browns will give Jeudy and tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. the bulk of the targets in the passing game.

Though that trio is solid, all contending teams need a reliable wide receiver duo to operate efficiently, and someone will have to step up for Cleveland.

NEXT:  David Njoku Gets Candid About His Struggles
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation