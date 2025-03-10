Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, March 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Ian Rapoport Reveals Browns’ Plans With Kenny Pickett

Ian Rapoport Reveals Browns’ Plans With Kenny Pickett

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Ian Rapoport Reveals Browns’ Plans With Kenny Pickett
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have made their move in the ongoing quarterback chess match, acquiring a former first-round talent who’s looking to revitalize his career after a brief stint as a backup in Philadelphia.

Kenny Pickett is heading to Cleveland in a trade that sends Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick (originally from the Detroit Lions) to the Philadelphia Eagles.

This marks Pickett’s second trade since being selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport offered valuable insight into what this acquisition means for Pickett’s future with the Browns:

“It sounds like he’s going to compete for the starting job. He will get the reps. Obviously, he has plenty of starting experience from his time in Pittsburgh,” Rapoport said.

The timing of this move is particularly interesting with Deshaun Watson’s injury status for 2025 remaining uncertain.

Pickett now finds himself in a position to potentially compete for the starting role in Cleveland, a significant step up after spending last season holding a clipboard in Philadelphia.

While the Browns still possess the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft, giving them the option to select a top quarterback prospect, Pickett’s experience as a starter with the Pittsburgh Steelers makes him an intriguing immediate option.

His 25 career NFL starts provide a level of experience that could prove valuable as Cleveland navigates its quarterback situation.

The Browns’ quarterback room has been a revolving door recently, with Thompson-Robinson getting extended opportunities over two seasons alongside veteran options like Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston.

At 26 years old, Pickett represents a younger option who seemingly fits well within Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees’ offensive system.

NEXT:  Browns Are Releasing Veteran Defensive Tackle
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation