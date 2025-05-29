Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Myles Garrett Missing OTAs

The Cleveland Browns are entering a pivotal season.

The current regime might not survive another three-win campaign, and they need everybody to be locked in to get back to playoff contention.

That’s why some fans and pundits didn’t care that Myles Garrett, who became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history and was called out for his apparent lack of leadership, didn’t show up for the voluntary phase of OTAs.

However, when asked about that, head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn’t bothered by it:

“No, this is a voluntary program,” Stefanski said when asked if he was disappointed about Garrett missing OTAs.

Of course, it’s not like he was going to get into a public feud with his best player, especially after all that both parties went through to reach a deal.

On paper, Garrett isn’t doing anything wrong.

He’s most definitely working out, and he will be there for the mandatory phase and fully ready to go for the start of the season.

Then again, that might not send the right message.

He kicked off the offseason with a media tour and a trade request, arguing that he wanted to compete for a Super Bowl and win at the highest level while he was still in his prime.

He also said that he wasn’t doing a money-grabbing move, just days before taking the money.

There’s nothing technically wrong with that, and he’s most definitely earned every penny from that new deal and more.

But with that kind of contract also comes big responsibilities, and the fans would’ve loved to see him lead the charge from day one.

