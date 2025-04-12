Mike Mayock Says Rumored Browns QB Prospect Could Be ‘A Diamond’

The Browns have been linked to at least six quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft because of Cleveland’s glaring need at the position.

While a few of these players could become starters immediately, others would be considered projects requiring at least one year to acclimate to the NFL’s level.

Until recently, Cleveland only had Kenny Pickett as an option on the roster, teasing that the Browns would be among the franchises using a first-round pick on a top prospect from this draft class.

The Browns’ needs changed on Friday when Cleveland signed former signal-caller Joe Flacco to a one-year deal, suggesting that the organization can take a less-polished rookie instead of drafting a quarterback with their No. 2 overall selection.

Former GM Mike Mayock believes one Browns’ rumored target could fit that mold, naming Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe as a player who he believes could develop into a franchise quarterback.

“I think he’s a two to three year project, but if somebody rubs this piece of coal, I think he could turn into a diamond,” Mayock said of Milroe.

Mayock said that Milroe is projected as a Day 2 pick, meaning he would be available in the second or third round.

He revealed that Milroe’s draft projection is “perfect” because first-round quarterbacks are under pressure to play immediately.

That shouldn’t be the case with Milroe, Mayock said.

The analyst likened Milroe to a bigger version of Jayden Daniels because he can use both his arm and his legs to beat opponents.

Cleveland could provide future quarterbacks an offensive weapon with their top draft pick as the Browns are being linked to Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter with their No. 2 selection.

