Ian Rapoport Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Draft Plans

The Super Bowl hasn’t happened yet, but many people around the NFL are already discussing the 2025 draft.

With the Senior Bowl taking place over the past week, attention has shifted away from the NFL, with many analysts focusing on the upcoming prospects.

Some athletes have tremendously raised their draft stock at this event, giving NFL teams confidence that they can perform well at the highest level.

One of the biggest questions heading into this year’s draft is how the quarterbacks will fall, especially since it’s seen as a weaker class at the position.

Teams like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are in desperate need at the position, and in a recent conversation shared by B/R Gridiron on X, Ian Rapoport indicated that both teams will likely pull the trigger on QBs.

“You know the Browns are probably going to take one, and the Giants are probably going to take one,” Rapoport said.

These prospects might not be as highly touted as C.J. Stroud or Caleb Williams, but the Browns can’t turn the clock back one year.

They’re in this position, and their upper brass will have to figure out what player will be best suited to join the team under center, hoping to make an immediate impact on the Browns.

Browns fans are growing impatient, and after the Deshaun Watson experiment went south, they’re hoping the team will make the right decision this time, or they could fall back into the same pattern they’ve been in for many years.

