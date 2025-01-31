Analyst Sends Warning To Andrew Berry About Rumored Draft Move

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will keep it.

As much as they need a quarterback, they could also use help on several fronts.

Also, some scouts are not that high on Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

Some argue that there wouldn’t be much of a talent gap between them or any of the quarterbacks who might be available in the latter rounds.

With that in mind, Aaron Goldhammer and Tony Rizzo believe the Browns are likely going to trade down in the draft.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” they claimed that they are hearing the Browns want to address multiple needs.

Then again, Goldhammer warned GM Andrew Berry against trading down too far in the first round, as that could cost him his job.

“I’m gonna tell Andrew this…….you start trading down in the teens and I’m gonna start packing your office for you,” Goldhammer said.

.@TheRealTRizzo and @HammerNation19 think the tea leaves point toward a Browns trade back in the NFL Draft… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/NP3AJpP6SD — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 30, 2025

Truth be told, it’s hard to envision either Ward or Sanders as difference-makers right out of the gate – perhaps at all.

If they can maximize that pick’s value and solve multiple flaws at once, then so be it.

They could also look to draft the best player available regardless of the fit, considering players like Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, or even Mason Graham.

At least they can’t complain about their shortage of options and potential courses of action.

