Insider Reveals Key Things To Know About Browns’ New DC

The honeymoon period is in full effect for new Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. Hired late in this cycle after the resignation of Jim Schwartz, Rutenberg is seen as a worthy successor to operate one of the best units in the NFL.

In his one season as the defensive passing game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, that team cut its TD passes allowed from 34 to 27 and increased its interceptions to 16 from 12. It also lowered its completion percentage to 62.6 percent from a league-worst 69.9 percent the year before.

Not only that, Rutenberg learned under one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL. He was with Robert Saleh for one season with the San Francisco 49ers and then followed him to the New York Jets as his linebackers coach when he became their head coach in 2021.

Rutenberg seems to have a good reputation around the league, as insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed other key things to know about the Browns’ new DC.

“Everything that I can gather from people who talk about him, I’ve heard really, really good things about him in terms of player development, teaching, and things like that. I think this could be very, very good for Todd Monken and for the Browns,” Cabot said.

It is a noticeably warmer greeting from the outside than what Monken received when he was named head coach ahead of Schwartz. Perhaps part of that reaction was the fact that the Browns were inevitably going to lose the defensive coordinator who had led one of the league’s best units over the previous three seasons.

Now, Rutenberg is reportedly going to continue to run Schwartz’s 4-3 scheme, which should help ease what may be a difficult introduction to his new players. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will be crucial to that effort after he won two Defensive Player of the Year Awards and set the single-season record for sacks under Schwartz’s guidance.

In addition, Rutenberg has to decide which assistants he wants to retain from Schwartz’s staff. After that, he must work quickly to fill any openings.

There will be a learning curve for Rutenberg as a first-time lead coordinator, but based on the feedback so far, he looks to be up to the task.

