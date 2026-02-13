Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Cowboys Draft Trade

The Cleveland Browns already have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the valuable No. 6 selection. However, with so many needs to fill on their roster, the Browns may want to acquire as many additional picks as they can.

So, they might consider trading down from No. 6 in order to get even more selections. One such scenario could have the Browns winding up with three first-round picks.

Dallas Cowboys analyst Zach Wolchuk is proposing a blockbuster trade with the Browns that would give Cleveland picks No. 12 and No. 20 in exchange for No. 6 and No. 39.

“Would you do this trade up with Cleveland? Cowboys get: Pick No. 6 to take Caleb Downs; 2nd round No. 39. Browns get: Pick No. 12 & No. 20,” Wolchuk wrote on X.

Would you do this trade up with Cleveland? Cowboys get:

Pick #6 to take Caleb Downs

2nd round #39 Browns get:

Pick #12 & #20 — Zach Wolchuk (@ZachWolchuk) February 12, 2026

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has a very recent history of making a significant trade down and then making good use of those additional picks. Last year, the Browns traded the No. 2 overall selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the No. 5 pick, a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick, and a first-round pick in 2026.

At No. 5, the Browns selected Mason Graham, who looks like he will be a fixture at defensive tackle in Cleveland for years to come. At No. 36, the Browns selected running back Quinshon Judkins, who, as a rookie, was on his way to a 1,000-yard season before getting injured, and at No. 126, they added running back Dylan Sampson, who was a good complement to Judkins.

In addition, the Browns have the No. 24 pick in this year’s draft from that trade. So, this proposed deal with Dallas would give them three picks in the top 25 this year.

It would, however, take them out of the running for top prospects at positions of need, with wide receiver Carnell Tate and top offensive tackles Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano likely to be gone by No. 12. In addition, Downs, a safety who may interest Cleveland, will have been selected as well.

So, if the Browns become enamored with any of those players in the pre-draft process, trading away the chance to select one of them in Todd Monken’s first year as head coach could be too big a gamble, regardless of how enticing the stockpile of picks might be.

NEXT:

Analyst Names 4 WR Prospects Browns Should Target