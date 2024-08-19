Kevin Stefanski Reveals Decision On Deshaun Watson’s Status For Seahawks

Throughout the past two weeks, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has made clear the plans for quarterback Deshaun Watson during Cleveland’s training camp and preseason contests.

Although Watson has been cleared for contact, Stefanski chose to hold Watson out for the team’s two previous preseason contests against the Packers and Vikings.

With a rash of injuries – especially to the offensive tackle position – will Stefanski change his mind about playing his prized starting quarterback?

According to analyst Fred Greetham, the answer is most likely no.

Greetham shared on Twitter that Watson remains scheduled to play the preseason finale against the Seahawks after Stefanski spoke about that issue following the preseason contest over the weekend.

“He said he will talk it over given the injuries on the offensive line, but he’s not ready to say how long Watson or any of the starters will play in the final preseason game,” Greetham wrote about Stefanski’s comments.

If Watson plays, the game will mark the first time the quarterback has appeared in a football contest since last season’s Baltimore road contest.

After that game, Watson underwent surgery to repair his fractured glenoid bone and has spent the offseason rehabbing his throwing shoulder.

With so much resting on Watson’s shoulders – both figuratively and literally – Stefanski may decide to keep the veteran quarterback out of the preseason game to ensure his health before the season opener against Dallas on September 8.

Expect analysts across the board to continue monitoring this situation and await an official decision from Stefanski later this week, especially with the issues the Browns have now on the offensive line.

