Insider Believes 1 Veteran QB Would Change Expectations For Browns In 2025

The Browns have been linked to multiple quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, ranging from season-opening starters atop the 2025 class to later-round prospects Cleveland could develop into future starters.

While the Browns have Kenny Pickett, many analysts believe the team will continue to look for more veteran options who can fill this potential bridge role.

NFL insider Albert Breer believes one player could change the franchise’s expectations in 2025, going from a rebuilding roster into one that can compete for a playoff position.

Breer pointed to veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins as a player who would get the Browns “to level ground” in the AFC North, especially with the remainder of the division having strong players at that position in 2025.

“If the goal is to kick the can down the road on quarterback … you can get Kirk Cousins, and maybe you roll the dice with a quarterback on Day 2 somewhere,” Breer said.

"I think so. If the goal is to kick the can down the road on QB…you can get Kirk Cousins and maybe you roll the dice with a QB there on Day 2" 📞@AlbertBreer w/ @NickWilsonSays & @JPeterlin, if Kirk Cousins would change #Browns expectations 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/1ydcklEDPs pic.twitter.com/oJGTHo8ZDc — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 3, 2025

Cousins would give the Browns “a fighting chance” to advance to the postseason in 2025, Breer added.

The quarterback would also provide Cleveland with stability, something Breer said the organization hasn’t experienced at the position since Mayfield’s exit after the 2021 season.

Breer’s assessment is a far cry from what analysts have projected with Pickett under center.

While Pickett is expected to compete for the starting role, oddsmakers are projecting the Browns would finish well below .500 for a second consecutive season.

