Insider Names 3 Positions Browns Need To Address In Draft

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of draft picks to address their roster needs.

Of course, everybody talks about the quarterback position, which is obviously the most glaring need they have right now.

However, other areas of the roster could also use some help.

With that in mind, one fan asked team insider Tony Grossi to share his thoughts on the biggest areas of need to address in the NFL Draft, and he said that they must add talent to the running back, tight end, and offensive tackle positions.

The Browns lost Nick Chubb, or at least they don’t seem that willing to bring him back.

Even if he were to return, they would still need to add more youth to the RB room, and this class is stacked at the position.

They need to add another pass-catching tight end next to David Njoku.

Also, with their determination to become a run-heavy team again, they will need to add bigger bodies.

As for the offensive tackle spot, that might arguably be their second-biggest need behind the quarterback right now.

Blindside protection was a massive issue, and they could barely get anything going on the ground as well.

It will be very interesting to see what Andrew Berry has cooking.

His track record in the NFL Draft has left much to be desired, with just one Pro Bowler drafted in his tenure.

Another failed draft could set this team back for the next five years or so, not to mention cost him his job.

