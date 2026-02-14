Insider Believes 2 Candidates Have ‘Edge’ In Browns DC Search

The Cleveland Browns’ offseason was made even more complicated recently when Jim Schwartz officially quit as defensive coordinator.

This obviously created a massive hole for the Browns, one they need to fill quickly. Now, inside reporting from the team suggests they have narrowed down their search.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Camryn Justice said that safeties coach Ephraim Banda and linebackers coach Jason Tarver are definitely in the running to replace Schwartz as DC. Both of them are well-respected by the Browns, and they bring their own respective qualities that could make them right for the job.

Perhaps most importantly, they are perfect choices to continue what Schwartz started.

“Ephraim Banda is a guy that people around the league are starting to notice and Jason Tarver’s a guy, internally, has been super well respected. I do think there are qualities about both of them that give them that edge,” Justice said.

Promoting one of these two candidates could be the smartest move for the Browns if the goal is maintaining continuity after Jim Schwartz’s departure. Elevating someone already inside the organization would ensure the next defensive coordinator has established relationships with players and fellow coaches, which could ease the transition.

It is also essential that whoever steps into the role is fully aligned with head coach Todd Monken. Collaboration between the offensive and defensive leadership will be critical moving forward. Cleveland had hoped that dynamic would work seamlessly with Schwartz, but circumstances ultimately changed.

Both Tarver and Banda have worked under Schwartz, giving them deep familiarity with the defensive system and personnel. That knowledge could be invaluable during a period of change.

Tarver’s longer NFL résumé may give him a slight edge in experience, but both candidates are reportedly strong contenders, and the Browns appear to be giving each serious consideration.

Whoever earns the job will have enormous expectations to meet. Still, promoting either Banda or Tarver may offer Cleveland its best opportunity to preserve the defensive foundation Schwartz helped build while ensuring stability for the future.

