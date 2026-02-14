Browns Are Predicted To Land Defensive Star In 2026 Draft

It was clear last season that the Cleveland Browns’ defense was far superior to its offense. Even though that is mainly due to their deficiencies at quarterback, the Browns are severely lacking at other positions on that side of the ball as well.

That is why they are projected by many to be focused on selecting a wide receiver and an offensive lineman with their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, there has been growing speculation that they will use the earliest of those selections, No. 6 overall, to add to their strength instead.

Sharp Football has joined that chorus and is predicting the Browns will land defensive star Caleb Downs in the 2026 draft.

“If the Browns can’t address the offensive line, they might turn their attention to the best available player, which would likely be Downs (or Arvell Reese if he falls). Safety was not an issue last year, but Ronnie Hickman is a restricted free agent, and Grant Delpit has one year left on his contract,” Ryan McCrystal wrote.

🚨 Mock Draft 1.0 🚨 (no trades allowed version) team needs + full logic for every pick READ:https://t.co/m3qUUF6gSR pic.twitter.com/onxZckNVI9 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 13, 2026

With fellow Ohio State teammate Reese, a linebacker, projected to go as high as No. 2 overall, that would leave Downs, a safety, as the top-rated defensive player available in the first round. His addition would give the Browns a potential All-Pro at all four positions, joining defensive linemen Myles Garrett and Mason Graham, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, and cornerback Denzel Ward on one of the league’s best units.

Yet it also might be wise because the Browns’ defense is arguably losing its most important member with the resignation of coordinator Jim Schwartz. In three seasons under his guidance, the Browns ranked first in the league in total defense in 2023 and fourth last season.

Whoever is named to replace him would have to decide if Downs fits his scheme. In addition, new head coach Todd Monken, who was hired because of his background on offense, would have to be convinced that putting his stamp on his side of the ball can wait until the No. 24 overall pick, where this mock draft has them selecting offensive tackle Monroe Freeling of Georgia.

The Browns could look to the free agent market to solve their need for a top wide receiver, but finding an offensive lineman anywhere other than the draft may prove to be difficult.

