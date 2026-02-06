© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Friday, February 6, 2026
Key Detail Emerges About Jim Schwartz, Browns Split

Mike Battaglino
By
1 Comment
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

Jim Schwartz is no longer the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. In the aftermath of being passed over for the head coaching job that was given to Todd Monken, Schwartz reportedly has resigned to get away from the organization.

However, because he was under contract, that move does not sever his ties completely. The Browns can still determine if and when he works again, at least in the near term.

A key detail has emerged about the split between Schwartz and the Browns, with insider Tony Grossi reporting that the team retained the coach’s rights in order to try to acquire draft pick compensation.

“A source notified me that the Browns retained his rights. That means they’re trying to extract a draft pick,” Grossi said.

It is another significant turn of events in the saga that began when Monken was named as Kevin Stefanski’s replacement after a long search. After first hearing that news, Schwartz, who was a finalist for the job, reportedly was so upset that he stormed out after saying goodbye to some members of the organization.

Since then, he had shown no interest in working under Monken, even though the Browns held out hope that he would come around to that idea. Instead, he is leaving the organization, and perhaps his coaching career, behind.

The Browns could have let him go with no strings attached, but there may be too much acrimony built up for that to occur. Now, the 59-year-old is facing the prospect of trying to get back into the NFL after sitting out a season. Even if he can find a new job right away, the Browns still have to agree to a deal to let him go completely.

As for Monken and the Browns, they must find a new defensive coordinator at this late stage of the NFL hiring cycle. Cleveland could turn to a rumored internal candidate, linebackers coach Jason Tarver, if it wants to make a quick decision that could ease the difficult transition.

In the end, Schwartz leaves behind the new Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett, the new Defensive Rookie of the Year in Carson Schwesinger, and a unit that ranked No. 1 and No. 4 in the league during his three seasons.

