Insider Believes Browns Are Only Considering 1 QB Prospect At Pick No.2

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most talked-about teams in the NFL for weeks now.

That’s what happens when you have the No. 2 pick and also happen to need a quarterback.

However, as much hype as there is about Shedeur Sanders, the Browns might not be as interested as they appear to be.

According to team insider Tony Grossi, the Browns are likely only considering Cam Ward with their first-round quarterback.

They will most likely take a signal-caller at one point, but it now seems like Sanders isn’t a realistic possibility.

Penn State star Abdul Carter is currently the odds-on favorite to be the second player off the board, and he’d be a great fit in Cleveland.

However, if the Browns don’t intend to take a quarterback, they need to trade down at least one spot.

The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders have kept tabs on Shedeur Sanders for months now, and if the Titans intend to stay put at No. 1, the Browns might be able to get more draft capital by moving down one spot.

The Browns will have 10 draft picks in April’s draft, and adding even more to that pool of assets would be a huge win for Andrew Berry.

They would still have a chance to get Carter if they traded down one spot, and they can target Jaxson Dart, Will Howard, Jalen Milroe, or someone else further down in the draft.

