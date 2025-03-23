Insider Reveals Browns’ Stance With Nick Chubb In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb looked destined for a divorce.

However, it’s been long enough since the start of free agency, and the Georgia product is still unsigned.

That’s why the door might be open for him to return to Cleveland.

That’s, of course, provided the Browns feel like they can use him.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns will gladly welcome him back if he doesn’t find a suitable team in free agency:

“The plan with Nick Chubb was always to let him hit the free agent market and see what kind of opportunities he could generate. If he doesn’t find anything, the door will be open to him returning to the Browns as long as they have a role for him. With Chubb not necessarily suited to a third-down back niche, the Browns would have to make sure they have enough carries for him on first and second down and in short-yardage situations,” Cabot wrote.

Chubb was one of the best running backs in the game just a couple of years ago, and the silence in his free agency speaks volumes about how ruthless this business can be with players in his position.

He sustained a massive injury, and while he wasn’t expected to be much of a factor last season, some now have doubts about his explosiveness after watching him struggle in limited action.

Then again, to be fair, it’s not like the team put him in a position to succeed, either.

He could be a low-risk/high-reward pickup for any team willing to give him a chance.

Fortunately for the Browns, this draft class is stacked at running back, and that lowers Chubb’s free-agency value.

So, even if they also find another running back in the NFL Draft, there’s still a chance that they could also get their fan favorite back in the building, and if he gets closer to the player he once was, this could be a huge win for them.

