Insider Believes Browns ‘Closing In’ On Building Domed Stadium

The Cleveland Browns made headlines this week as the team publicly released its renderings of a new domed stadium in Brook Park, all but confirming that the team intends to pursue this option as it looks to secure its future home.

The rival proposal – a $461 million renovation of the existing lakefront stadium that the city of Cleveland offered last week – was also recognized in a letter the team shared as another avenue the Browns’ organization could seek to secure its home beyond the 2028 season.

The acceptance of that offer had an initial deadline of August 12 from Cleveland’s mayor, and the Browns asked for time to consider both options.

Insider Tony Grossi believes that the Browns are ready to make their choice should the team be held to the deadline next week, however.

On “The Daily Grossi” Podcast, the titular host explained that while the team is working to gather more information on both opportunities, the NFL franchise will soon make another statement about their intentions to build a stadium at Brook Park.

“I fully believe that we are closing in on the time the Browns fully commit to a dome,” Grossi said, adding the organization is “leaving the option of renovation (open).”

Once the team receives the additional information it has requested from the city, Grossi said the team would likely make their intentions to build the domed stadium known.

One issue slowing the process down is the public funding piece the organization seeks – a 50-50 cost split from government agencies to erect a new facility.

Currently, very little information about the public funding method the Browns are requesting to build a domed stadium has been revealed.

