Sunday, November 10, 2024
Insider Believes Browns Could Be Flexed Out Of 2 Prime-Time Games

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns head into their bye week with more than just game plans to contemplate.

With a disappointing 2-7 record weighing heavily on their season, the team now faces potential changes to their prime-time television schedule.

The Browns’ remaining schedule features four marquee matchups across November and December.

However, NFL Insider Tony Grossi’s bye week analysis suggests the Browns might lose two of these coveted prime-time slots.

“I would think the odds are in favor of the NFL flexing out of Cleveland at Denver,” Grossi said.

Grossi went on to mention another game that is in danger of being moved.

“The Browns have a Week 17 Sunday night game home against Miami also in danger of being flexed,” he also added.

The NFL’s flex scheduling policy prioritizes more competitive matchups, and several afternoon games that weekend present compelling alternatives, Grossi explained.

The league’s flex scheduling rules add another layer of complexity.

For games in Weeks 5-13, decisions must be locked in 12 days before kickoff, making November 20 the deadline for the Denver game.

Meanwhile, Weeks 14-17 require only six days’ notice, putting the Week 17 Sunday night encounter with Miami in a similarly precarious position.

The Browns’ schedule opens with a Thursday night clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 21, streaming on Amazon Prime.

Following that, Cleveland travels to Denver for a Monday Night Football encounter with the Broncos.

December brings another Thursday Night Football battle against AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, on the 19th, before closing out with a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins on NBC, on December 29th.

As the Browns work to turn their season around, the final word on these schedule adjustments remains pending, with updates expected in the coming days.

